Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: Mooney, Gardner Eye Final Spot

Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Live Score, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 is down to two matches, and today, former champions Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women clash in the Challenger to decide the finalists against Hobart Hurricanes Women, scheduled for Saturday. Led by New Zealand legend Sophie Devine, the Scorchers defeated Melbourne Stars Women by 28 runs in the Knockout between the third and fourth-place teams. The Sixers, with Ashleigh Gardner at the helm, enter the Challenger after missing out on the top spot to the Hurricanes by two points. In their WBBL 11 regular-season meeting, the Sixers dismissed the Scorchers for 109 all out and then chased the target in 12.5 overs, without losing a wicket. Skipper Gardner, who claimed a fifer (5/15), was adjudged Player of the Match. However, the Scorchers lead the overall head-to-head record 11-10. Expect a Women's Big Bash League thriller at North Sydney Oval.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Dec 2025, 12:40:17 pm IST Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Live Score, WBBL Knockout: Live Streaming The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.