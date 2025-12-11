Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: Mooney, Gardner Eye Final Spot

Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL 2025 Challenger: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner will lead their respective sides with one eye on the WBBL final spot on Thursday, December 12, 2025 in Sydney

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 is down to two matches, and today, former champions Sydney Sixers Women and Perth Scorchers Women clash in the Challenger to decide the finalists against Hobart Hurricanes Women, scheduled for Saturday. Led by New Zealand legend Sophie Devine, the Scorchers defeated Melbourne Stars Women by 28 runs in the Knockout between the third and fourth-place teams. The Sixers, with Ashleigh Gardner at the helm, enter the Challenger after missing out on the top spot to the Hurricanes by two points. In their WBBL 11 regular-season meeting, the Sixers dismissed the Scorchers for 109 all out and then chased the target in 12.5 overs, without losing a wicket. Skipper Gardner, who claimed a fifer (5/15), was adjudged Player of the Match. However, the Scorchers lead the overall head-to-head record 11-10. Expect a Women's Big Bash League thriller at North Sydney Oval.
Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Live Score, WBBL Knockout: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Live Score, WBBL Knockout: Squads

Perth Scorchers Women Squad: Katie Mack, Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine(c), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Alana King, Maddy Darke, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar, Ebony Hoskin, Shay Manolini, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Alyssa Healy(w), Maitlan Brown, Amelia Kerr, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lauren Cheatle, Mathilda Carmichael, Courtney Sippel, Elsa Hunter, Lauren Kua

