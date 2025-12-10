Inside his office in the relatively affluent neighbourhood of Gogji Bagh in Srinagar, where private coaching centres and other institutions have come up alongside government colleges, Ganie says, the CPI has been at the forefront of opposing government policies that have made it difficult for workers to protest. Slouched on a plastic chair in the sparsely furnished office where the CPI banner with the sickle and hammer covers a concrete wall, Ganie, who is the party’s state council member, further says “In Kashmir there are restrictions on unions and workers’ associations to organise peaceful protest rallies. Registration of unions has become difficult. Curbs on civil liberties have increased since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status and we have been consistently demanding the restoration of Article 370 and democratic politics.”