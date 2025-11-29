PDP Tells Omar Abdullah To Stop ‘Hiding Behind LG,’ Seeks Action On Demolitions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to stop, in its words, “hiding behind the lieutenant governor".
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to stop, in its words, “hiding behind the lieutenant governor,” and instead take responsibility for the ongoing issues in the Union Territory, particularly the demolition drives that have sparked public concern.
Speaking to reporters after a party meeting, PDP spokesperson Mehboob Beg criticised the chief minister’s recent remarks and questioned his approach to the crisis.
“The elected government should not hide behind the lieutenant governor. The elected government is answerable. The elected government does not raise questions. They should act,” Beg stated, insisting that accountability rests squarely with the administration in power.
Responding specifically to Omar Abdullah’s comments regarding the demolition campaign, Beg said the chief minister was behaving more like an opposition figure than the head of the government.
“Our elected chief minister is speaking like an opposition leader, like Mehbooba Mufti. He has the mandate, he needs to act. He has to stop making Kashmiris homeless. He needs to take corrective measures for the economy. He does not have the right to raise questions,” he asserted.
Beg argued that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had not chosen the National Conference (NC) government to hear “helplessness,” but to witness decisive action.
“Did lakhs of people vote for them so that they could act helpless and weak, or say they do not have the authority? If they do not have the authority, the chief minister should tell me why he is there,” he said pointedly.
He further criticised the administration’s inability to protect residents affected by the demolitions during harsh winter conditions. “If they don't have the authority, if they can't save the people who are being rendered homeless in freezing temperatures, what are they doing there?” he asked.
Beg also referenced legislative efforts by PDP lawmakers during the recent assembly session. He noted that a bill aimed at granting land rights to residents was dismissed by the chief minister, who labeled it a proposal “for land grabbers.”
“This has encouraged the bureaucracy, and they are demolishing homes now. It is perhaps for the first time in Kashmir's history that people are being rendered homeless in the freezing temperatures,” he added.
With PTI inputs