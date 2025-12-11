NBA Cup: San Antonio Spurs Stun LeBron James, LA Lakers In QFs

Stephon Castle scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, and De’Aaron Fox added 20 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 132-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup quarterfinal. Keldon Johnson had 17 points and eight rebounds as the Spurs maintained a healthy double-digit lead for most of the final three quarters to claim the last Cup semifinal spot in Las Vegas, where they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Luka Doncic scored 35 points and LeBron James had 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers, who lost for only the third time in 12 games. Los Angeles trimmed its deficit to eight points late in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get closer.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) drives past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts after making a dunk during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) reacts to a foul call during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers Marcus Smart
Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) celebrates his three-point basket during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) pressures San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers
San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8) gets a rebound against Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) goes after a loose ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) goes up for a basket under pressure by San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) and guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
Lakers Spurs Basketball Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) makes his way down the court past the bench of the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Los Angeles. Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
