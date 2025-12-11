Netanyahu, Modi Speak; Leaders to Meet ‘Very Soon’

Earlier this year, as the strategic partners gain momentum to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Ministers of Tourism Haim Katz, Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter, and Finance Bezalel Smotrich travelled to India.



During Smotrich's visit, the two nations inked a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), and during Piyush Goyal's visit to Israel last month, they signed a Terms of Reference (TOR) leading to an FTA.



Reports that Netanyahu delayed his travel to India because of security concerns following the blasts in Delhi were recently refuted by informed sources in Israel.



Israel stated that it has "full confidence" in India's security forces and that the two countries are negotiating dates for Netanyahu's visit.