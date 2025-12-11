Netanyahu, Modi Speak; Leaders to Meet ‘Very Soon’

Netanyahu and Modi held a “warm, friendly” call and agreed to meet soon, the Israeli PMO said.
The visit would follow multiple ministerial trips as both sides advance an FTA and new investment pact.
Israel dismissed reports of a delay over security concerns, citing full confidence in Indian agencies.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the two leaders “agreed to meet very soon”, officials here said.
Sharing about the talks between Netanyahu and Modi over the telephone, the Israeli PMO in a social media post said, “At the end of the warm and friendly conversation, the two leaders agreed to meet very soon.” The much-anticipated trip of the Israeli prime minister would come on the heels of several high-level ministerial visits from both sides.
Earlier this year, as the strategic partners gain momentum to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Ministers of Tourism Haim Katz, Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter, and Finance Bezalel Smotrich travelled to India.
During Smotrich's visit, the two nations inked a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), and during Piyush Goyal's visit to Israel last month, they signed a Terms of Reference (TOR) leading to an FTA.
Reports that Netanyahu delayed his travel to India because of security concerns following the blasts in Delhi were recently refuted by informed sources in Israel.
Israel stated that it has "full confidence" in India's security forces and that the two countries are negotiating dates for Netanyahu's visit.