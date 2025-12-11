India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Proteas Become Most Successful Team Against Men In Blue - Check Details

India lost the second T20I to South Africa by 51 runs, being dismissed for 162 in 19.1 overs
Despite a valiant effort from Tilak Varma, India lost the second T20I match against South Africa by 51 runs at at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Tira, Punjab on Thursday, 11 December.
Chasing an imposing target of 214, India were dismissed for 162 in 19.1 overs. The five-match series is now 1-1.
The win made South Africa the first team to beat India 13 times in T20Is, giving them the record for the most wins against India in the format, one ahead of England and Australia, and cementing their status as the most successful side by win count in T20Is.
Most T20I Wins Against India
South Africa: 13 wins
Australia: 12 wins
England: 12 wins
New Zealand: 10 wins
West Indies: 10 wins
South Africa’s 51-run win in the second T20I in New Chandigarh goes down as India’s second-heaviest defeat in the format.
Quinton de Kock tore into the bowling with a sparkling 90 off 46 to lift South Africa to 213 for four, and the pressure of the chase told quickly as India slipped early and never really recovered.
India’s biggest loss in T20Is remains the 80-run setback in Wellington in 2019, when New Zealand rode Tim Seifert’s 84 off 43 to post 219 for six before rolling India for 139.
India’s Biggest Defeats In T20Is (By Runs)
New Zealand vs India, Wellington 2019 – 80 runs
India vs South Africa, New Chandigarh 2025 – 51 runs
India vs Australia, Bridgetown 2010 – 49 runs
India vs South Africa, Indore 2022 – 49 runs
India vs New Zealand, Nagpur 2016 – 47 runs
India vs New Zealand, Rajkot 2017 – 40 runs
For the first time in 96 home T20Is, India have crashed to a defeat of 50-plus runs. Adding to the worry, Suryakumar Yadav’s side have now faced targets of 210 or more on seven occasions and fallen short every single time, a glaring red flag with just eight games left before the T20 World Cup on home soil.
Off the field, the moment belonged to two giants of Indian cricket. Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur got stands named in their honour at the New Chandigarh Stadium, a permanent tribute unveiled under bright lights and loud applause.