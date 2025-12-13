India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma Double Downs On Team's Batting Order Decision Ahead Of Dharamsala Encounter

Tilak Varma on Saturday underlined the team management's push for a flexible batting order, saying most players are ready to bat anywhere depending on match situations

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Cricket match-Tilak Varma
India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the second T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in New Chandigarh. | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma speaks on India's batting order reinforcements ahead of 3rd T20I

  • South Africa levelled the 5-match series 1-1 in Mullanpur

  • Check Tilak's full reaction

India batter Tilak Varma on Saturday underlined the team management's push for a flexible batting order, saying most players are ready to bat anywhere depending on match situations.

The hosts eye an edge in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, locked 1-1 ahead of the third game to be played here on Sunday.

With India continuing to experiment in the middle-order in the build-up to next year's T20 World Cup, Tilak said adaptability has become a key requirement in the shortest format.

"Everyone is flexible except the openers. I am up for batting at 3, 4, 5 or 6 — wherever the team prefers for me," Tilak said during the pre-match press conference.

"If the team feels a particular move is tactically best, everyone goes with the team."

Drawing parallels with recent examples, Tilak said such decisions are situation-based rather than role-driven.

"One-off games keep happening. Axar Patel has already done the same thing and he did well there. It depends on the situation," he said, citing examples of similar roles being successfully executed in recent international tournaments.

Related Content
Related Content

Providing context to the conditions in Dharamsala, the 23-year-old said the surface could still favour batters despite the cold weather.

"I have played an Under-19 India series here before. We are watching the wicket and I feel it will be a high-scoring one," he said.

However, he cautioned that low temperatures could offer some help to bowlers early on.

With dew expected to play a role as the match begins at 7 pm, Tilak said India are mentally prepared for the challenge.

"We don't have the toss in our hands. We are preparing for the dew and have practised with a slightly wet ball," he said.

Addressing concerns about playing in unfamiliar cold conditions, Tilak said mental strength is key.

"It's very cold here, but we are prepared mentally and physically. Those who are mentally strong succeed everywhere," he said.

Tilak added that moving across the batting order does not affect his preparation.

"We follow the basics in practice. I always think about what I can do for the team," he said.

On the toss factor, Tilak felt batting first or second may not make a major difference.

"In the first two matches, the team batting first won because there was some seam and swing in the cold. Overall, there isn’t much difference as dew comes in early," he said.

Confident of India's approach, the left-hander said the side would stick to its attacking template.

"We will play with the same intent we have shown in the last 15-20 matches. We are confident of winning the series," he said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Dharamsala Weather Forecast, HPCA Stadium Pitch Report

  2. Ashes 2025-26: England's Security Staff Spars With Aussie Media Ahead Of Do-Or-Die 3rd Test

  3. AUS Vs ENG: Usman Khawaja Declares Himself '100%' Fit To Feature In Third Ashes Test

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Why Overseas Players Can’t Earn More Than INR 18 Crore - Explained

  5. Women's Big Bash League Final: Hobart Hurricanes Crush Perth Scorchers By Eight Wickets, Lift First-Ever Title

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  3. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  4. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  5. Maharashtra Says No Central Funds For Jal Jeevan Mission Since Oct 2024, Projects Slow Down

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Thailand-Cambodia: Fighting Continues For Fifth Day

  2. Multiple H-1B Visa Interviews Postponed Amid New Social Media Vetting Rules

  3. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  4. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win