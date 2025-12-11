RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

BCCI will have their Apex Council meeting on December 22 where they can take a big call on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's annual contract. Shubman Gill is likely to get a hike

RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss
BCCI is likely to take a big call on Virat and Rohit's annual contract in the upcoming apex council meeting Photo: PTI
Summary
  • BCCI to take a big call on Rohit-Virat's annual contracts in Apex Council meeting

  • The meeting will take place on December 22 via virtual mode

  • Domestic match fees of women cricketers is also set to increase

The Annual General Meeting of BCCI's Apex Council is set to take place on December 22 via virtual mode. This meeting is of significant prominence as some big calls are scheduled to be taken in the meeting which include revised domestic pay structure for women cricketers and the annual contracts of Indian legends- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

RO-KO Set To Be Demoted

BCCI will take a call on Rohit and Virat's retainership contracts in the upcoming meeting. Both the legends are currently placed in the A+ category, in which they are entitled to an annual pay of 7 crore. However, with both of them stepping away from T20Is and Tests, it's likely that both players will be demoted to the A category, which could result in a reduction of 2 crore for both of them in terms of annual salary.

Currently, only Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja feature in the A+ category. Their retirement from the Test format is likely to be a major reason for their demotion. Also, the Indian Test captain is also set to be included in the A+ category in the upcoming meeting.

Pay Structure For Domestic Women Cricketers To Be Revised

The board is also considering increasing the match fees for women cricketers participating in domestic tournaments. BCCI's investment in women's cricket is starting to pay dividends and the recent World Cup victory is an excellent example. Given the inflow of money in women's post the inception of WPL and the rise of Indian women cricketers, this move was on the cards. While BCCI brought pay parity between men and women cricketers at the international stage, on the domestic front, the disparity still continues.

