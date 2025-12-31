Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Blasts Quick-Fire 150 Against Goa To Take MUM Past 400

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan scored a blistering 157 runs in just 75 balls against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 31. | Photo: PTI

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan scored a blistering 157 runs in just 75 balls against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 31. | Photo: PTI