Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Blasts Quick-Fire 150 Against Goa To Take MUM Past 400

Mumbai's maverick batter Sarfaraz Khan made another statement in domestic cricket as he played a blazing knock of 157 off just 75 balls against Goa at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday, December 31.
Sarfaraz came into bat at No.4 after the departure of Yashasvi Jaiswal on 46 and took on the Goa bowlers from the onset. He went past his half-century in just 23 deliveries and was well complemented by his brother Musheer Khan who also scored a dashing 60 of 66 balls.
His dismissal didn't faze Sarfaraz Khan and continued the onslaught to reach his century in just 56 balls thus Goa bowlers by storm. He looked in sublime for throughout his innings and smashed nine fours and fourteen sixes during the course of his innings.
Sarfaraz's Form Is Happy News For CSK Fans
Sarfaraz Khan was roped in by the Chennai Super Kings for 75 lakhs in the IPL 2026 auctions after his red-hot form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was out of form in this season's Ranji Trophy but regained his form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He has not continued his purple match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, which must have sent waves of happiness among CSK fans, who did not have a good season in 2025 and need a good Indian batter in the middle-order after the departure of veteran Ravindra Jadeja.