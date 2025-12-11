NBA Cup: Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Phoenix Suns To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder matched the best 25-game start to an NBA season by dominating the Phoenix Suns 138-89 in an NBA Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Thunder’s 24-1 mark ties the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won their first 24 games before finally losing. Chet Holmgren added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who set a franchise record with their 16th straight win. They advanced to the semifinals on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, left, looks for an opening past Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green, right, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) and forward Dillon Brooks (3) during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball Game: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Officials try to keep the Oklahoma City Thunder players away from the Phoenix Suns as a scuffle breaks out during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, right, drives past Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie, left, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Basketball: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, left, drives past Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams, right, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA 2025-26: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn shoots during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA 2025-26: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) pushes past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Cup: Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin, middle, shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, left, and guard Ajay Mitchell, right, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
NBA Cup: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Kyle Phillips
