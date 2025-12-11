NBA Cup: Oklahoma City Thunder Beat Phoenix Suns To Seal Semi-Final Spot
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder matched the best 25-game start to an NBA season by dominating the Phoenix Suns 138-89 in an NBA Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Thunder’s 24-1 mark ties the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won their first 24 games before finally losing. Chet Holmgren added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder, who set a franchise record with their 16th straight win. They advanced to the semifinals on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.
