UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

As the state's largest crackdown on the threat picks up steam, officials claimed on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) have identified over ten key suspects allegedly involved in the organised network behind the illicit trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups.



The suspects were identified via a thorough investigation by the FSDA and police into the trafficking, storage, and diversion of codeine-based cough syrups. Earlier this week, the state government established a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter.