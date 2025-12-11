UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

SIT probe identifies 10+ suspects in a coordinated trafficking network spanning districts and states.
FIRs filed against 128+ firms as raids track financial links and illegal diversion of cough syrup.
CM orders zero tolerance; more arrests likely as searches and seizures continue.
As the state's largest crackdown on the threat picks up steam, officials claimed on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) have identified over ten key suspects allegedly involved in the organised network behind the illicit trafficking of codeine-based cough syrups.
The suspects were identified via a thorough investigation by the FSDA and police into the trafficking, storage, and diversion of codeine-based cough syrups. Earlier this week, the state government established a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter.
"The probe has so far led to the identification of over a dozen persons believed to be part of the core conspiracy operating across multiple districts and states. Evidence suggests a well-coordinated network involving manufacturers, distributors, transporters and local operators," a senior official said, requesting anonymity.
The official claims that FIRs have been filed against over 128 businesses and their owners thus far, which the government refers to as the state's largest-ever effort to combat illegal pharmaceutical trafficking.
The official stated that although investigators are looking into financial transactions, interstate connections, and potential diversion of legitimately produced cough syrup into the illicit market, raids are ongoing at several sites to capture those identified.
The action was initiated after the state government took suo motu cognisance of incidents related to misuse of codeine-based cough syrups reported in other states, following which enforcement was stepped up across Uttar Pradesh, he added.
"The chief minister has taken a very firm view of the matter and has directed that no person involved, irrespective of position or influence, should be spared," the official said.
Further arrests and disclosures are expected as searches and seizures continue, he added.