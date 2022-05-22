Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai NCB Seizes 8,640 Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup From Thane; 2 Held

The car driver was arrested and on the basis of information provided by him, the NCB laid a trap and nabbed another person, who was to receive the consignment, after chasing his two-wheeler for about two km, he said, adding that the two vehicles were impounded.

Mumbai NCB Seizes 8,640 Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup From Thane; 2 Held
Narcotics Control Bureau seized cough syrups Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 10:57 am

The NCB's Mumbai unit has seized 8,640 bottles of a cough syrup containing codeine, a banned narcotic drug, from neighbouring Thane district and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on an input, a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday intercepted a car on the Agra-Mumbai highway near Bhiwandi town in Thane. While searching the car, they found 8,640 bottles of the codeine-based cough syrup, collectively weighing 864 kg, kept in 60 boxes in the vehicle, the NCB official said. 

Related stories

Global Centre For Traditional Medicines Aims To Bring Ancient Wisdom And Modern Science Together: PM Modi

The car driver was arrested and on the basis of information provided by him, the NCB laid a trap and nabbed another person, who was to receive the consignment, after chasing his two-wheeler for about two km, he said, adding that the two vehicles were impounded.

The consignment was meant to be supplied for intoxication and non-prescribed purposes in parts of Mumbai and Thane, the official said. The NCB has registered a case against the two persons, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Narcotics Control Bureau Seized Cough Syrups Banned Codeine Narcotic Drug Consignment Two Vehicles Were Impounded Intoxication Non-prescribed
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood