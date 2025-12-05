IndiGo Gets Breathing Room: DGCA's FDTL Exemption Eases Pilot Crunch

From Sky-High Chaos to Stabilized Skies – IndiGo's FDTL Fix Buys Time, But the Clock Ticks Till February

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
IndiGo Gets Breathing Room: DGCAs FDTL Exemption Eases Pilot Crunch
IndiGo Gets Breathing Room: DGCA's FDTL Exemption Eases Pilot Crunch
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • DGCA grants IndiGo a one-time waiver on night-duty FDTL rules till Feb 10, 2026, easing pilot landing limits from 2 to 6 and shortening "night" definition to 5 hours for better rostering.

  • Cancellations stem from IndiGo's crew planning gaps under Phase-II FDTL norms effective Nov 1, creating a 200+ pilot shortage amid winter fog and high demand.

  • Airline commits to stability by Feb 10 with mandatory reports, hiring plans, and DGCA oversight to ensure safety isn't compromised while restoring normalcy.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has handed IndiGo a temporary lifeline amid widespread flight cancellations and delays. The low-cost carrier, which dominates over 60% of the domestic market, has been reeling from crew shortages triggered by stricter Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules rolled out in phases since July. On Friday, regulators greenlit one-time exemptions from key night-duty restrictions, giving the airline until February 10 to stabilize operations and avoid further passenger heartburn during the peak winter travel rush.

The disruptions, which escalated dramatically since late November, have seen hundreds of IndiGo flights grounded, stranding thousands at major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. IndiGo candidly admitted to the DGCA that it "misjudged" its pilot needs under the new norms, leading to a shortfall of over 200 crew members for November schedules. With winter fog compounding the mess and festival-season demand surging, the airline slashed its network by up to 20% in recent days, prompting an emergency huddle with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and top officials.

Under the exemption, IndiGo can now treat "night" hours as midnight to 5 a.m. (instead of 6 a.m.), allowing pilots up to six landings during these slots—reversing a cap of just two that had crippled late-night rosters. Additionally, DGCA rolled back a clause barring airlines from counting pilot leave as part of the mandatory 48-hour weekly rest, restoring flexibility to scheduling. "This is solely to facilitate operational stabilization and must not be seen as diluting safety," a DGCA order emphasized, while urging pilots' unions to cooperate amid the crisis.

Related Content
Related Content

The relief comes with strings attached: IndiGo must submit a 30-day roadmap for full FDTL compliance, fortnightly progress reports on crew hiring and roster fixes, and details on aircraft inductions to meet demand. Real-time monitoring by DGCA will keep tabs on cancellations and fare spikes, with airports directed to prioritize passenger support. While the move has drawn flak from some pilot groups like the Airlines Pilots Association (ALPA) for potentially undermining fatigue safeguards, it signals a pragmatic pivot to prevent broader network meltdown.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution