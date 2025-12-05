IndiGo Gets Breathing Room: DGCA's FDTL Exemption Eases Pilot Crunch

Under the exemption, IndiGo can now treat "night" hours as midnight to 5 a.m. (instead of 6 a.m.), allowing pilots up to six landings during these slots—reversing a cap of just two that had crippled late-night rosters. Additionally, DGCA rolled back a clause barring airlines from counting pilot leave as part of the mandatory 48-hour weekly rest, restoring flexibility to scheduling. "This is solely to facilitate operational stabilization and must not be seen as diluting safety," a DGCA order emphasized, while urging pilots' unions to cooperate amid the crisis.