IndiGo Gets Breathing Room: DGCA's FDTL Exemption Eases Pilot Crunch

DGCA grants IndiGo a one-time waiver on night-duty FDTL rules till Feb 10, 2026, easing pilot landing limits from 2 to 6 and shortening "night" definition to 5 hours for better rostering.
Cancellations stem from IndiGo's crew planning gaps under Phase-II FDTL norms effective Nov 1, creating a 200+ pilot shortage amid winter fog and high demand.
Airline commits to stability by Feb 10 with mandatory reports, hiring plans, and DGCA oversight to ensure safety isn't compromised while restoring normalcy.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has handed IndiGo a temporary lifeline amid widespread flight cancellations and delays. The low-cost carrier, which dominates over 60% of the domestic market, has been reeling from crew shortages triggered by stricter Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules rolled out in phases since July. On Friday, regulators greenlit one-time exemptions from key night-duty restrictions, giving the airline until February 10 to stabilize operations and avoid further passenger heartburn during the peak winter travel rush.
The disruptions, which escalated dramatically since late November, have seen hundreds of IndiGo flights grounded, stranding thousands at major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. IndiGo candidly admitted to the DGCA that it "misjudged" its pilot needs under the new norms, leading to a shortfall of over 200 crew members for November schedules. With winter fog compounding the mess and festival-season demand surging, the airline slashed its network by up to 20% in recent days, prompting an emergency huddle with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and top officials.
Under the exemption, IndiGo can now treat "night" hours as midnight to 5 a.m. (instead of 6 a.m.), allowing pilots up to six landings during these slots—reversing a cap of just two that had crippled late-night rosters. Additionally, DGCA rolled back a clause barring airlines from counting pilot leave as part of the mandatory 48-hour weekly rest, restoring flexibility to scheduling. "This is solely to facilitate operational stabilization and must not be seen as diluting safety," a DGCA order emphasized, while urging pilots' unions to cooperate amid the crisis.
The relief comes with strings attached: IndiGo must submit a 30-day roadmap for full FDTL compliance, fortnightly progress reports on crew hiring and roster fixes, and details on aircraft inductions to meet demand. Real-time monitoring by DGCA will keep tabs on cancellations and fare spikes, with airports directed to prioritize passenger support. While the move has drawn flak from some pilot groups like the Airlines Pilots Association (ALPA) for potentially undermining fatigue safeguards, it signals a pragmatic pivot to prevent broader network meltdown.