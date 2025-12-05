No-Go For IndiGo: How The Massive Flight Cancellation Crisis Came To Be

The New Norms

Experts have deduced that crew shortages were the main reason behind the massive cancellations. These shortages came to be an issue when the Flight Duty Time Limitation Norms (FDTL), a new regulation on pilot rosters, rolled out this year.

Two major changes were brought about via the FDTL regulation:

The weekly rest period for pilots has been increased to 48 hours from 36.

The number of night landings a pilot can perform has been reduced from six to two in a specified period. Airlines that rely heavily on night-time operations have been significantly affected.

These strict rules came into effect on November 1, thus limiting the utilisation of pilots who now had mandatory rest periods to improve safety by reducing crew fatigue.