Rahul Blames IndiGo Chaos on Govt’s ‘Monopoly Model’

In addition to informing the regulator that there will be more cancellations until December 8 and a reduction in services starting on that date, IndiGo acknowledged that the flight disruptions that have been occurring for the past few days are mostly the result of poor planning and poor judgment in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.



In order to evaluate the situation of major flight interruptions, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu called a high-level review meeting and voiced his dissatisfaction with IndiGo's handling of the new FDTL rules implementation despite having plenty of time.