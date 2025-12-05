Govt Suspends New FDTL Rules to Tackle IndiGo Flight Crisis

Govt puts new FDTL duty-time rules on hold to ease IndiGo disruptions.
High-level investigation ordered into four days of mass cancellations.
Minister says operations will stabilise by tomorrow, fully normal in 3 days.
The full restoration of services is anticipated in the next three days, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who stated on Friday that various operational steps, including delaying the implementation of new flight duty regulations, will assist in addressing the IndiGo flight problems.
In order to ascertain the causes and responsibility for the IndiGo problems that have caused hundreds of flight cancellations and delays over the last four days, the government has also chosen to launch a high-level investigation.
According to a statement from Naidu, the civil aviation ministry has taken prompt and decisive steps to resolve the continuous disruption in flight schedules, especially those of Indigo Airlines.
"The Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders of the DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect. Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs," he said.
According to him, the operational measures have been initiated to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest.
"Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," the minister said.