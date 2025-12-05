Govt Suspends New FDTL Rules to Tackle IndiGo Flight Crisis

The full restoration of services is anticipated in the next three days, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who stated on Friday that various operational steps, including delaying the implementation of new flight duty regulations, will assist in addressing the IndiGo flight problems.



In order to ascertain the causes and responsibility for the IndiGo problems that have caused hundreds of flight cancellations and delays over the last four days, the government has also chosen to launch a high-level investigation.