IndiGo Cancels All Departing Flights From Delhi Till Midnight Of December 5

IndiGo cancelled all domestic departing flights from Delhi airport until midnight on Friday due to major operational disruptions, while Delhi airport authorities confirmed that other airlines remained unaffected.
IndiGo also cancelled all departing flights from Chennai airport until 6 pm the same day, according to sources.
IndiGo on Friday cancelled all the departing domestic flights from the Delhi airport till midnight. The airline is struggling with significant operational disruptions since Thursday.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Delhi airport operator, stated that operations of all carriers remain as scheduled.
"IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours)," DIAL said in a post on X.
DIAL also mentioned that it has a dedicated on-ground team working with all partners to limit the disruption and assure a comfortable passenger experience.
In a statement, IndiGo said it has cancelled all domestic flights departing from Delhi airport (DEL) till 11.59 pm on Friday.
"We express our profound apologies to all our valued customers and stakeholders who have been significantly impacted by these unforeseen events," it said.
IndiGo has also cancelled all departing flights from Chennai airport till 6 pm on Friday, PTI reported.