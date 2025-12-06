IndiGo Cancels 400+ Flights as FDTL Row Deepens

Ranchi: Passengers gather to enquire at an IndiGo airlines counter amid flight cancellations, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. India's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations, over 400 on Friday. (PTI Photo)() Photo: PTI

Ranchi: Passengers gather to enquire at an IndiGo airlines counter amid flight cancellations, at Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. India's largest airline IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations, over 400 on Friday. (PTI Photo)() Photo: PTI