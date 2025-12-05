IndiGo Assures Full Flight Restoration By 10 February; Over 550 Flights Cancelled

IndiGo attributed the disruptions to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” that severely impacted its network. Operating roughly 2,300 flights daily, the airline said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.

IndiGo grapples with significant disruptions; cancels over 550 flights
A day earlier, more than 150 flight were withdrawn across key routes, marking one of the most significant operational setbacks in the carrier’s nearly 20-year history — particularly for an airline long celebrated for its punctuality under the tagline IndiGo Standard Time. Photo: File photo
IndiGo’s large-scale flight disruptions stretched into a fourth consecutive day on Friday, with the airline informing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it expects to fully stabilise operations only by 10 February.

The carrier also warned that cancellations would continue over the next two to three days as it works to recalibrate its schedules.

Early Friday, three Delhi–Pune flights — 6E 2343, 6E 2471 and 6E 6692 — were cancelled, adding to passenger frustration. This followed a turbulent week in which IndiGo, India’s largest airline with a market share of over 60%, scrapped hundreds of services across major airports.

On December 4 alone, the airline cancelled at least 95 flights in Delhi, 85 in Mumbai, 70 in Hyderabad and 50 in Bengaluru, according to a Mint report.

A day earlier, more than 150 flight were withdrawn across key routes, marking one of the most significant operational setbacks in the carrier’s nearly 20-year history — particularly for an airline long celebrated for its punctuality under the tagline IndiGo Standard Time.

What IndiGo Said

In a statement on Wednesday, IndiGo attributed the disruptions to a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges” that severely impacted its network. Operating roughly 2,300 flights daily, the airline said it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers.

As per Mint, a spokesperson highlighted several compounding factors: minor technology glitches, winter-season schedule adjustments, adverse weather, increased airspace congestion, and the rollout of updated crew rostering rules under Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Together, these issues created a cascading effect that the airline said was “not feasible to be anticipated.”

IndiGo reiterated that it is implementing “calibrated adjustments” to restore stability and assured the aviation regulator that operations would fully normalise by 10 February, even as short-term cancellations persist.

