IndiGo Appoints Independent Experts to Probe Causes Of Widespread Flight Cancellations

A major domestic airline has announced that it will bring in independent experts to investigate the operational gaps that led to a week of widespread flight cancellations and disruptions. The airline’s board approved the appointment of an external aviation consultancy to conduct a thorough review of the recent service breakdown and determine its root causes.
The expert team will analyse what went wrong during the disruptions that began in early December, when hundreds of flights were cancelled across the domestic network, leaving large numbers of passengers facing delays and inconvenience at airports nationwide. The review is expected to assess contributing factors and recommend improvements to prevent similar incidents in the future.
IndiGo said the independent review will involve a detailed assessment of its operations and will result in a comprehensive report for the board once completed. The move follows internal efforts by the company to stabilise its schedule and restore services after the operational collapse.
Officials from the national aviation regulator and civil aviation authorities are also scrutinising the situation, while industry observers have pointed to challenges in adapting to recent changes in crew duty and rest regulations as one of the factors that strained the airline’s scheduling and staffing. The disruptions prompted regulatory panels to investigate the causes and consider measures to ensure smoother flight operations going forward.
The airline has said it is committed to learning from the disruption and strengthening its processes to improve reliability and customer experience.