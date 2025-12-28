Bangladesh Police Says Two Hadi Murder Suspects Fled To India

Dhaka police say two key accused crossed into Meghalaya after Sharif Osman Hadi was shot during an election campaign.

  • Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi was shot in Dhaka on December 12 and died six days later in Singapore.

  • Dhaka Metropolitan Police say prime suspects Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh fled to India via the Haluaghat border.

  • The suspects are believed to be in Meghalaya’s Tura city; India has not yet responded to the claim.

Two primary suspects in the murder of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi have fled Bangladesh and are believed to be currently in India, a top Dhaka Metropolitan Police officer said Sunday.


Hadi, 32, was shot in the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment but died of his injuries on December 18.

"The suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, crossed into the Indian state of Meghalaya with the help of local associates," Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) S N Md Nazrul Islam told a press conference at the DMP Media Centre.

"According to our information, the suspects entered India via the Haluaghat border. After crossing, they were initially received by an individual named Purti. Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya," The Daily Star said, quoting Islam.

The DMP officer did not, however, mention when the two escaped to India.

There is no reaction by Indian officials to the report as yet.

