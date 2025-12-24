What Is an Avalanche? Causes, Types, and Safety Tips Explained

How Avalanches Form?

Avalanche formation is a complex interaction between the snowpack, terrain, and weather. A snowpack is built of successive layers of snowfall, each with different textures, densities, and bond strengths. Instability arises when a stronger, cohesive slab of snow sits on top of a "weak layer" (often formed by surface hoar, depth hoar, or graupel). When the stress on the weak layer exceeds its strength, due to the weight of new snow or an external load, it collapses. This collapse propagates a fracture across the slope, detaching the slab and allowing gravity to pull it downhill.