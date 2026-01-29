Better Late Than Never: Experts On Late Snowfall In Himachal's Apple Belt

Most traditional apple varieties grown in Himachal require about 800–1200 chilling hours below 7 °C during winter
Even though it’s a bit late, winter snowfall has not only broken a long dry spell cycle but has also brought hope for gains for the prospective apple crop in the state’s fruit belt.
“Snow serves as a vital source of moisture for dry soil. As it melts gradually, the water percolates deep into the ground, reaching the roots of plants. This natural insulation protects plants from damage during their dormant stage,” says S. P. Bhardwaj, former head of the Horticulture Research Station at Dr. Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Mashobra.
Bhardwaj admits that a half-month’s dry spell in the region has resulted in a lot of stress, both for the fruit crops and vegetables. This was quite an unusual condition of a huge rain deficit and failed snowfall since November 2025.
While the lower plains were reeling under extreme cold, a thick blanket of smog had engulfed these areas, and the hills were experiencing a different kind of weather scenario with bright sun—the warm winters.
“For the past few years, there has been a shift in winters. The snowfall occurred in late January or February,” he recalls.
But the snowfall towards the last week of January 2026 was a great relief and a welcome change in the weather. The snowfall was uniform throughout the state, especially in the fruit belts of Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur.
The upper reaches of Shimla recorded two to three spells of snow, with the first one being quite heavy, even up to two feet. This was especially helpful in a region having experienced dry conditions earlier in the season. Adequate soil moisture supports healthy bud development and prepares the trees for flowering and fruit set.
Harish Chauhan, coordinator of the Himachal Pradesh United Farmers’ Front, endorses the view, adding that apple growers have been consistently facing adverse climatic conditions. This is certainly a result of climate change in the entire Himalayan region, not only overshadowing the fruit economy of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, but also cash crops.
However, the rains in the plains (the lower hills) and also the snowfall are going to provide natural chilling hours to the apples, apart from providing a cushion of moisture.
“Overall, even when untimely, late snowfall can still play a positive role in supporting the health and yield of apple crops. There is no real substitute for snowfall, which significantly helps apples and other fruit varieties grow better, faster, and more sustainably,” he maintains.
Chilling hours are a basic requirement for apples during the months of December-January and partially February. Chilling hours are the total number of hours during winter when the temperature stays at or below about 7 °C. Apple trees need this cold period to break dormancy and resume normal spring growth.
Most traditional apple varieties grown in Himachal require about 800–1200 chilling hours below 7 °C during winter for good flowering and fruiting.
Some older varieties like Royal Delicious and Red Delicious typically need around 1000–1400 hours of chilling.
However, the new varieties and even the low-chill varieties may need much less, up to 500 hours, since these are used in warmer or lower-elevation areas.
“The apple trees grow best with daytime temperatures around approximately 21–24°C once they break dormancy,” says Naresh Chauhan, an apple grower at Rohru.
As per Chauhan, snow acts as a slow-release reservoir of water. Unlike rain, which often runs off, snow accumulates and melts gradually, replenishing soil moisture deeply and recharging groundwater. This is crucial for the upcoming growing season, particularly during the dry pre-monsoon months.
The farm experts also say that the extreme cold and freezing temperatures that accompany snowfall act as a chemical-free disinfectant to prevent harmful pests like mites and aphids, which are the biggest enemies of the trees.
The apple economy in Himachal Pradesh is worth Rs 5,500 cr, and nearly two lakh families are associated with the apple production.
Himachal Pradesh contributes 35-40 percent of the total apple production in India, the second highest after Kashmir.
Another advantage of the snowfall is the recharging of the glaciers and snow cover, which is crucial to the availability of water in the rivers and other water sources required for drinking water supplies needed in the state and also crop irrigation.