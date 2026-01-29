Better Late Than Never: Experts On Late Snowfall In Himachal's Apple Belt

The upper reaches of Shimla recorded two to three spells of snow, with the first one being quite heavy, even up to two feet. This was especially helpful in a region having experienced dry conditions earlier in the season. Adequate soil moisture supports healthy bud development and prepares the trees for flowering and fruit set. Photo: File photo

The upper reaches of Shimla recorded two to three spells of snow, with the first one being quite heavy, even up to two feet. This was especially helpful in a region having experienced dry conditions earlier in the season. Adequate soil moisture supports healthy bud development and prepares the trees for flowering and fruit set. Photo: File photo