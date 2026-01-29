Better Late Than Never: Experts On Late Snowfall In Himachal's Apple Belt

Dry spell in the region had resulted in a lot of stress, both on the fruit crop and vegetables.

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal Pradesh Apple Farming
The upper reaches of Shimla recorded two to three spells of snow, with the first one being quite heavy, even up to two feet. This was especially helpful in a region having experienced dry conditions earlier in the season. Adequate soil moisture supports healthy bud development and prepares the trees for flowering and fruit set. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Most traditional apple varieties grown in Himachal require about 800–1200 chilling hours below 7 °C during winter

  • Extreme cold and freezing temperatures that accompany snowfall act as a chemical-free disinfectant to prevent harmful pests

  • The apple economy in Himachal Pradesh is worth Rs 5,500 crore

Even though it’s a bit late, winter snowfall has not only broken a long dry spell cycle but has also brought hope for gains for the prospective apple crop in the state’s fruit belt.

“Snow serves as a vital source of moisture for dry soil. As it melts gradually, the water percolates deep into the ground, reaching the roots of plants. This natural insulation protects plants from damage during their dormant stage,” says S. P. Bhardwaj, former head of the Horticulture Research Station at Dr. Y. S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Mashobra.

Bhardwaj admits that a half-month’s dry spell in the region has resulted in a lot of stress, both for the fruit crops and vegetables. This was quite an unusual condition of a huge rain deficit and failed snowfall since November 2025.

While the lower plains were reeling under extreme cold, a thick blanket of smog had engulfed these areas, and the hills were experiencing a different kind of weather scenario with bright sun—the warm winters.

“For the past few years, there has been a shift in winters. The snowfall occurred in late January or February,” he recalls.

But the snowfall towards the last week of January 2026 was a great relief and a welcome change in the weather. The snowfall was uniform throughout the state, especially in the fruit belts of Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur.

Related Content
Related Content

The upper reaches of Shimla recorded two to three spells of snow, with the first one being quite heavy, even up to two feet. This was especially helpful in a region having experienced dry conditions earlier in the season. Adequate soil moisture supports healthy bud development and prepares the trees for flowering and fruit set.

Harish Chauhan, coordinator of the Himachal Pradesh United Farmers’ Front, endorses the view, adding that apple growers have been consistently facing adverse climatic conditions. This is certainly a result of climate change in the entire Himalayan region, not only overshadowing the fruit economy of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, but also cash crops.

However, the rains in the plains (the lower hills) and also the snowfall are going to provide natural chilling hours to the apples, apart from providing a cushion of moisture.

“Overall, even when untimely, late snowfall can still play a positive role in supporting the health and yield of apple crops. There is no real substitute for snowfall, which significantly helps apples and other fruit varieties grow better, faster, and more sustainably,” he maintains.

Chilling hours are a basic requirement for apples during the months of December-January and partially February. Chilling hours are the total number of hours during winter when the temperature stays at or below about 7 °C. Apple trees need this cold period to break dormancy and resume normal spring growth.

Most traditional apple varieties grown in Himachal require about 800–1200 chilling hours below 7 °C during winter for good flowering and fruiting.

Some older varieties like Royal Delicious and Red Delicious typically need around 1000–1400 hours of chilling.

However, the new varieties and even the low-chill varieties may need much less, up to 500 hours, since these are used in warmer or lower-elevation areas.

“The apple trees grow best with daytime temperatures around approximately 21–24°C once they break dormancy,” says Naresh Chauhan, an apple grower at Rohru.

As per Chauhan, snow acts as a slow-release reservoir of water. Unlike rain, which often runs off, snow accumulates and melts gradually, replenishing soil moisture deeply and recharging groundwater. This is crucial for the upcoming growing season, particularly during the dry pre-monsoon months.

The farm experts also say that the extreme cold and freezing temperatures that accompany snowfall act as a chemical-free disinfectant to prevent harmful pests like mites and aphids, which are the biggest enemies of the trees.

The apple economy in Himachal Pradesh is worth Rs 5,500 cr, and nearly two lakh families are associated with the apple production.

Himachal Pradesh contributes 35-40 percent of the total apple production in India, the second highest after Kashmir.

Another advantage of the snowfall is the recharging of the glaciers and snow cover, which is crucial to the availability of water in the rivers and other water sources required for drinking water supplies needed in the state and also crop irrigation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs NZ Highlights, 4th T20I: New Zealand Crush India By 50 Runs As Dube’s Blitz Goes In Vain

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula vs Elena Rybakina LIVE Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final Clash

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When And Where To Watch AO Semi-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

  4. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ajit Pawar, 6-Time Maharashtra Deputy CM, Was An Ace Administrator

  2. Negotiating From Unequal Ground: DMK’s Cold Response To Congress Demands

  3. Three-Day State Mourning For Ajit Pawar, Govt Offices Shut Today: Fadnavis

  4. Who’ll Claim Ajit Pawar’s Political Legacy And What’s The Future Of The NCP?  

  5. Explained: What Are The New UGC Anti-Discrimination Guidelines?

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Protesters Rally Against ICE At Sundance As Political Climate Spills Onto Park City Streets

  2. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  3. Amazon to Cut 16,000 Jobs Worldwide in Second Layoff Round as AI Use Expands

  4. India-EU Trade Deal Favours New Delhi, Says Top US Trade Official

  5. Iran Warns Against ''Instability'' After US Strike Group Arrives

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September