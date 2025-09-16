National

Kashmir Floods Bite Into Apple Orchards’ Harvest

The unprecedented floods amid heavy monsoon rains have submerged Kashmir's fruit orchards, and decimated the Union Territory’s apple harvest. With the National Highway closing thousands of trucks holding valuable produce are stranded, which has worsened post-harvest losses for the thousands of farmers engaged in the fruit trade.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Kashmiri farmers collect fallen apples during harvest at an orchard that was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.

2/10
Kashmir Extreme Weather
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

A Kashmiri farmer displays fallen apples smeared with mud during harvest at an orchard that was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.

3/10
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Fallen apples lie rotting on the ground at an orchard which was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.

4/10
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kashmir Apple Growers Face Huge Loses Due To Floods And Highway Blockade Noor Mohammad Balla, 65, a Kashmiri farmer, shows rotten apples smeared with mud during the harvest season at an orchard that floods last week in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

5/10
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kashmir Apple Growers Face Huge Loses Due To Floods And Highway Blockade A laborer sorts rotten apples smeared with mud during the harvest season at an orchard that floods last week in Pulwama, South of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

6/10
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: PTI

Fruit growers inspect damaged apples lying in cartons at the fruit market, which remains shut as protests over the 12-day highway closure disrupt transport, causing huge losses to Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

7/10
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: PTI

Stacks of apple boxes lying at the fruit market that remains shut as growers protest against the 12-day highway closure, forcing traders to return trucks and demand urgent government action to save Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

8/10
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: PTI

Stacks of apple boxes lying at the fruit market that remains shut as growers protest against the 12-day highway closure, forcing traders to return trucks and demand urgent government action to save Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

9/10
Special trains to transport fruits from Kashmir to Delhi
Special trains to transport fruits from Kashmir to Delhi | Photo: PTI

Workers load apple boxes onto a special train operated by the Indian Railways to transport fruits from Kashmir Valley to Delhi following the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to heavy rains, at Budgam railway station, in Jammu and Kashmir.

10/10
Kashmir Apple Crisis
Kashmir Apple Crisis | Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

A laborer pulls a wheelbarrow filled with apples during harvest at an orchard that was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Tigers In Do Or Die Territory

  2. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  3. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  4. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  5. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  4. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  2. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  3. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  4. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  5. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  3. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP