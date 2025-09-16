Kashmir Floods Bite Into Apple Orchards’ Harvest

Kashmiri farmers collect fallen apples during harvest at an orchard that was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.
A Kashmiri farmer displays fallen apples smeared with mud during harvest at an orchard that was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.
Fallen apples lie rotting on the ground at an orchard which was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.
Kashmir Apple Growers Face Huge Loses Due To Floods And Highway Blockade Noor Mohammad Balla, 65, a Kashmiri farmer, shows rotten apples smeared with mud during the harvest season at an orchard that floods last week in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Kashmir Apple Growers Face Huge Loses Due To Floods And Highway Blockade A laborer sorts rotten apples smeared with mud during the harvest season at an orchard that floods last week in Pulwama, South of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Fruit growers inspect damaged apples lying in cartons at the fruit market, which remains shut as protests over the 12-day highway closure disrupt transport, causing huge losses to Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Stacks of apple boxes lying at the fruit market that remains shut as growers protest against the 12-day highway closure, forcing traders to return trucks and demand urgent government action to save Kashmir’s fruit economy, at Jablipora, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Workers load apple boxes onto a special train operated by the Indian Railways to transport fruits from Kashmir Valley to Delhi following the prolonged closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to heavy rains, at Budgam railway station, in Jammu and Kashmir.
A laborer pulls a wheelbarrow filled with apples during harvest at an orchard that was flooded last week in Pulwama, Kashmir.