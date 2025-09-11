J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

Fields Submerged; Fruit Trees Uprooted

A heavy flow of water from the streams and River Jhelum, which traverse through most of Kashmir, into the fields not only uprooted trees but also submerged fields, causing extensive losses to the farmers. As water spilled over from the Jhelum, it damaged and destroyed Abdul Rashid's fruit and paddy crops, as well as other produce, on over 50 Kanals of land in his village. “Water flowed in from the Jhelum River to our field and destroyed the paddy crop on 10 Kanals of land. There was a heavy fruit drop on my orchard of four Kanals as it got submerged in water. Keeping in mind the damages caused by the 2014 floods, I had sown the paddy crop ten days before the normal season in June to ensure early harvesting, but that didn’t help. The crop was still damaged. Worst, I lost much of the apple crop as the orchard got submerged several feet under water,” said Rashid. “In our area, the apple crop on over 50 Kanals of land has been damaged,” he added.