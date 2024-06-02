A Dream Of Settlement

About 15,000 Kashmiri Pandits living in exile in Jammu for the past 34 years cast their votes for their ‘home’ constituencies in Kashmir. Their voter identity cards, issued by the Election Commission of India, still bear their Kashmir addresses, though their chances of going back to Kashmir are very slim. They will vote for those who still have a home, hoping that when they are elected to power, they will rebuild the lost homes and rehabilitate the Pandit exiles. They believe that even this is a blessing because it binds them to their homeland, Kashmir. The names of thousands of others are missing from the electoral rolls.