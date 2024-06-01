A Silent Season In Kashmir

Everything is familiar and yet, there is a change of guard. I wasn’t here in the 1990s, when cinema halls had been closed by a diktat. Now, there is a multiplex here. The city is also a wedding destination. Paradise was lost. And now, regained. Concertina wires are still wrapped around it. Bunkers are still in their places. Armed security personnel look at everyone like they are scanning them. The city, in fact, feels like a vast scanner. I know they know. They know I know. The walls have murals about Kashmiri culture and the way of life. Then, there are giant flowers. Carpet weaving scenes, etc. These are new. A promised makeover, except when you venture into the alleys. There, you find signs that have been painted over. Leftovers from when the city’s people still protested. And inside some of the lanes in downtown Srinagar, the walls bear words like azadi and khilafat.