From No Disruption In Education To Tourism Boom, Centre Counts Many Positives In J&K After Abrogation Of Article 370

“Before the abrogation of Article 370, going to school for a maximum of just two or three weeks at a stretch before being shut off for a month without internet was as natural as breathing. From class 8 onward, the situation took a turn for the worst because schools would be shut off for months and then only a quarter or a little more of our net syllabus was covered at schools. Then, after mass promotion to the next class, some chapters and concepts specifically in physics and mathematics would seem completely unknown and unheard of because we lacked basics,” says Alam Gir, a young student from North Kashmir.

However, over the past few years, education in the region has seen continuity without disruptions, helped by smooth internet services that have aided developments in the educational sector.

Gir further tells Outlook, “Since the abrogation, much opposite to our habitual life, schools functioned for complete sessions, only for Covid-19 to take us back to our chronic routine, but during that period at least there was access to the internet which did not make things worse.”