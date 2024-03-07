Kashmir Outreach Unlikely With Shehbaz Sharif’s New Govt As Peace Diplomacy Remains On The Back Burner

Newly-minted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not disappoint Kashmiris. In his first speech after being sworn in, he asked the National Assembly —Pakistan’s Parliament— to pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians. “Let’s all come together […] and the National Assembly should pass a resolution for the freedom of Kashmiris and Palestinians,” said Shehbaz.

What such a resolution will achieve is open to question but it would perhaps help to get Imran Khan’s Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members to cooperate with the government at least on one issue. Imran as Prime Minister of Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties with India after the abrogation of Article 370 and had vowed not to talk to New Delhi till J&K’s special status is restored. He had promised Kashmiris that he would be their voice and raise Kashmir at every forum around the world. He did so but it made little difference on the ground. The Modi government was able to swat off the charges as India’s internal issue.