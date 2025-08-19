Four Workers Dead, One Injured In West Delhi Electronics Shop Fire

The blaze started at Mahajan Electronics’ first-floor godown in Moti Nagar and spread to the upper floors; police probing fire safety lapses.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Delhi fire Delhi electronics shop fire Moti Nagar fire incident Mahajan Electronics fire
The blaze started around 3 pm in the first-floor godown of Mahajan Electronics in Moti Nagar and spread to the second floor, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. File Photo; Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Four workers died of suffocation and one was injured after a fire broke out at Mahajan Electronics in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar.

  • The blaze started in the first-floor godown and spread to upper floors; firefighting was completed within an hour, officials said.

  • Police and forensic teams are probing the cause of the fire and possible lapses in fire safety norms, according to PTI.

Four employees of an electronics shop in west Delhi died and another was injured after a fire broke out in the building on Monday afternoon, as per the officials.

The blaze started around 3 pm in the first-floor godown of Mahajan Electronics in Moti Nagar and spread to the second floor, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. Five fire tenders were rushed after the incident was reported at 3.08 pm. Dense smoke made escape difficult and four workers were found unconscious, the official added.

With 4 dead, one person was also injured.

Fire broke out at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Wednesday - null
Kolkata Airport Fire: Airports Authority Of India Launches Probe; Scindia Calls The Incident 'Unfortunate'

BY Outlook News Desk

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said the victims, Aayushi (22), Payal (20), Amandeep Kaur (22) and Ravi (28), died of suffocation. A fifth employee, Sandeep Sharma (25), is being treated in hospital.

The firefighting operation was completed by 4.10 pm, after which cooling work was carried out. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to PTI, the Moti Nagar police station received the first distress call around 3 pm and rescue operations were launched immediately.

Sumit, an employee of the store, told PTI that nearly 30–35 people work at Mahajan Electronics. “It was lunchtime when the fire started. Aman, Payal, Ravi and Ayushi were on the same floor where the fire broke out. They got trapped before they could escape,” he said.

Police identify victims of car fire in Meerut | - Representational Image
Police Identify Victims Of Car Fire In Meerut, 3 Women Among 4 Dead

BY PTI

Residents said they first assumed the smoke was due to a minor fault but realised the seriousness after hearing screams. “The smoke was so dense that visibility was almost zero,” a shopkeeper told PTI.

A DFS official said the fire was contained in about an hour.

Police said forensic teams will examine the site. “We are investigating all aspects, including whether there was any lapse in fire safety norms or negligence in handling electrical equipment,” DCP Veer said. PTI reported that the bodies have been preserved for post-mortem and families informed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks