National

Police Identify Victims Of Car Fire In Meerut, 3 Women Among 4 Dead

The four persons travelling in a car from Delhi were burnt alive in the blaze that broke out here in the Jani police station limits at around 9 pm on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur had said

Representational Image
Police identify victims of car fire in Meerut | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

The police on Monday said they have identified the four people, including three women, who were killed when their CNG car caught fire here a day earlier.

The four persons travelling in a car from Delhi were burnt alive in the blaze that broke out here in the Jani police station limits at around 9 pm on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur had said.

The car had a CNG kit fitted in it, he had said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan on Monday said those who died in the episode included Lalit (20), his mother Rajni (40), Radha (29) and Kavita (50). The victims were going to Haridwar from Ghaziabad, Sajwan said.

Prima facie it appeared that the car caught fire due to CNG malfunction. A detailed probe is on in the matter, he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. OJEE Result 2024, Rankcard Released On ojee.nic.in | Steps, Direct Links To Check Odisha JEE Result
  2. Govt Imposing More Burden On people: CPI(M) On Hike In Milk Prices, Highway Toll
  3. Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June
  4. Odisha: Lightning Kills Four In Ganjam
  5. Himachal Assembly Speaker Accepts Resignations Of Three Independent MLAs
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Reportedly Goes Into Labour; Actor Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital
  2. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  3. Ammy Virk Has THIS To Say On Diljit Dosanjh's No-Turban Look In 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
  4. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  2. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch
  4. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win
World News
  1. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  2. Should It Be Lonely At The Top?
  3. Mount Everest Tragedies: A Grim History Of Fatalities
  4. Long Queues At Mount Everest A Risk For Climate And Climbers
  5. Beijing Accuses 2 Chinese Citizens Of Being British Spies In Latest Test Of Relations
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'Will Soon Start Polling In J&K', Says CEC; 64.2 Cr Indians Voted In LS Polls
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals