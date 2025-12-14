Wildfire In Dzukou Valley Enters Third Day; Helicopter Deployment Planned

A wildfire raging in Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley for the third day has spread towards the Japfu range due to strong winds, prompting plans for aerial firefighting using an Indian Air Force helicopter

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Dzukou Valley wildfire, Nagaland forest fire, Dzukou Valley fire news
Dzukou valley, located at the border of the states of Nagaland and Manipur. Photo: Sushil Chikane; IMAGO / Dreamstime; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A wildfire in Dzukou Valley has continued for three days, spreading due to strong winds and difficult terrain.

  • Authorities plan to begin aerial firefighting on Sunday using an Indian Air Force helicopter with a bambi bucket.

  • Trekking has been banned as the fire threatens ecologically sensitive forest areas near the Japfu range.

Aerial firefighting operations are expected to begin on Sunday as a wildfire continued to burn for the third consecutive day in Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley, with strong winds widening the affected area and pushing the flames towards the Japfu mountain range, officials said.

According to PTI, the fire broke out on Friday and initially affected around 1.3 square kilometres of forest land. However, changing weather conditions and gusty winds have since caused the blaze to spread across the rugged and largely inaccessible terrain, an official of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kohima, told PTI.

The DDMA official said that after assessing the situation, the district administration decided to requisition a helicopter fitted with a ‘bambi bucket’ from the Indian Air Force through the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA). The aerial firefighting operation is likely to commence on Sunday, the official added, PTI reported.

Authorities said ground-level intervention remains extremely limited because of steep slopes, dense vegetation and the remote nature of the area. The affected zone falls within the forest land of Khonoma village, located west of Kohima.

As reported by PTI, officials and village authorities said the wildfire was accidentally triggered by four local trekkers who had lit a fire at their campsite. The fire reportedly went out of control after the trekkers left the spot to fetch water. The trekkers were later trapped by the advancing flames and were rescued on Saturday by volunteers of the Khonoma Youth Organisation (KYO). They have since confessed to starting the fire, officials said.

An aerial survey conducted by government authorities revealed extensive damage to large tracts of virgin forest, with the fire spreading in multiple directions. PTI reported that the aerial assessment was carried out after a drone appraisal could not be undertaken due to the difficult terrain.

Volunteers of the KYO, along with police, fire services, forest department and disaster management personnel, are present at the site.

Officials and conservation authorities warned that the fire has been moving slowly but steadily, with reports indicating its spread towards Hophera Thi near the Jotsoma–Khonoma border, raising concerns over further expansion into even more difficult terrain.

Dzukou Valley is an ecologically sensitive zone known for its rare flora, alpine meadows and popular trekking routes. Officials cautioned that dry vegetation and prevailing weather conditions have made the area highly vulnerable to fast-spreading fires.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public and trekkers to stay away from the area as containment efforts continue and have imposed a ban on trekking until the fire is fully brought under control, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

