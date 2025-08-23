Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

Sabalenka has had a difficult 2025 on the tennis circuit
Aryna Sabalenka is determined to become the first woman to win consecutive US Open titles since Serena Williams.
The world number one defeated home favourite Jessica Pegula 7-5 7-5 last year, and will get her title defence at Flushing Meadows under way against Rebeka Masarova on Sunday.
No player on the women’s side has retained their US Open crown since Williams won three titles on the bounce between 2012 and 2014.
If Sabalenka reaches the final, she could be only the third woman in the Open Era to reach six successive hard-court grand slam showpiece matches, after Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis (seven each).
And the Belarusian believes her experience on the tour can help her replicate Williams’ achievement.
“My thought is to change that,” said Sabalenka.
“But, wow, that's insane, you know, how unpredictable women's tennis is, right? Should we change it? Should we try at least to change it?
“I think it's a lot of pressure, definitely. Just because this place is so big, and it feels bigger than the other slams in some ways.
“Maybe every time defending champions come and they put so much pressure on themselves. But I feel like I'm experienced enough to just focus on myself and try to replicate that result.”
Sabalenka has fallen just short in this year’s grand slams so far, losing in the finals of both the Australian Open and French Open before suffering a semi-final exit at Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old would like to end the season on a high note, but insisted it has been a positive year nonetheless.
“Well, of course, ideally I would love to finish the season with a grand slam and world number one,” Sabalenka added.
“But I think if this goal is not going to be achieved, I'll still think that this season's been really amazing for me.
“All of those tough lessons that I learned this season are only going to make me stronger for the next one.
“I'll work even harder in the pre-season to make sure next year [is] going to be only a year of success, like truly success.”