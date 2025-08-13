Rohit Sharma Rises To Second Spot In ODI Batting Rankings Amid Retirement Reports

Rohit Sharma has not played competitively since the 2025 IPL; his last ODI appearance was the victorious 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. In that tournament, he scored 180 runs, achieving the highest strike rate among India's top order

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma Rises To Second Spot In ODI Batting Rankings
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot | Photo: AP/Christopher Pike
Summary
  • Rohit Sharma has risen to the number two spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters

  • Babar Azam slipped to No. 3 after a string of low scores in the ODI series against the West Indies

  • Shubman Gill retains in his number one spot, while Virat Kohli is at fourth

Rohit Sharma has ascended to second place in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings on 13 August 2025, with 756 rating points. He surpassed Babar Azam, who fell to third. Shubman Gill maintains his number one position for India, holding 784 points. Virat Kohli is fourth with 736 points. India now features five players in the top 15 global ODI batters: Shubman Gill (1st), Rohit Sharma (2nd), Virat Kohli (4th), Shreyas Iyer (8th), and KL Rahul (15th).

Latest ICC ODI Batter's Rankings

Babar Azam's recent struggle in Pakistan’s three-match ODI series directly contributed to his drop from second to third place in the ICC rankings. He scored only 56 runs in the series against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma has not played competitively since the 2025 IPL; his last ODI appearance was the victorious 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign. In that tournament, he scored 180 runs, achieving the highest strike rate among India’s top order, though he was not the top run scorer. Despite his absence from recent games, Rohit’s position improved mainly due to competitors' performance dips.

Rohit, Virat Retirement Reports

Media and cricketing circles are widely speculating on the ODI futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both legends retired from Test cricket in May 2025, before the series against England.

Reports suggest they might play their final ODIs during the upcoming Australia series in October 2025; however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not made official announcements. The BCCI emphasised it is "in no hurry" to decide their short-term futures.

Both players commenced intensive training, with Kohli completing an indoor session in London and Rohit partnering with former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
