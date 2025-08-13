Rohit Sharma Trains With Ex-India Coach Abhishek Nayar; Shuts Down Retirement Rumours

Rohit was spotted training with former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in Mumbai as the 38-year-old gets ready for the ODI series in Australia

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Captain Rohit Sharma
File photo of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in training session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit shared a photo with Nayar on his Instagram

  • Rohit's last competitive game was in the IPL 2025

  • Rumours are rife about the 38-year-old's retirement

Team India's One-day International skipper, Rohit Sharma shared a snap from his training session at the gym alongside former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The batting icon was seen alongside Nayar at a gym in Mumbai.

Speaking of Rohit, the 38-year-old has been away from competitive cricket for quite some while. His last piece of action was during the Indian Premier League 2025 on June 1. Rohit had retired from Test cricket midway through IPL 2025 and was not part of the new Test side, led by Shubman Gill, for England.

Rohit shared photos on his Instagram wherein he was seen spending quality time with his family. However, he was in-attendance for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India at The Oval.

Rohit-Sharma
Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar. Photo: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
info_icon

Rohit is expected to lead the Men In Blue for the forthcoming three-match ODIs against Australia in October. However, as per reports, Rohit alongside Virat Kohli could be asked to make way for the new faces during the series, thus ending the veteran duo's cricketing careers.

As per reports, Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel are planning for the future and may move aside the veteran duo keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup. A BCCI source, however informed PTI that the board is in no hurry to make calls on Rohit and Kohli's future, stressing that the main priority is on the T20 World Cup, to be held in February-March 2026.

Rohit looks to get back into full fitness ahead of his competitive return to cricket. The Mumbai-born batter has previously worked with Abhishek Nayar on skill and fitness improvement. Nayar, who will coach the UP Warriorz side in the Women's Premier League, served as Gambhir's deputy till the ICC Champions Trophy. Nayar was relieved of his duties before taking up the role as KKR's assistant coach for IPL 2025.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son