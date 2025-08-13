Rohit Sharma Trains With Ex-India Coach Abhishek Nayar; Shuts Down Retirement Rumours

Rohit shared a photo with Nayar on his Instagram
Rohit's last competitive game was in the IPL 2025
Rumours are rife about the 38-year-old's retirement
Team India's One-day International skipper, Rohit Sharma shared a snap from his training session at the gym alongside former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The batting icon was seen alongside Nayar at a gym in Mumbai.
Speaking of Rohit, the 38-year-old has been away from competitive cricket for quite some while. His last piece of action was during the Indian Premier League 2025 on June 1. Rohit had retired from Test cricket midway through IPL 2025 and was not part of the new Test side, led by Shubman Gill, for England.
Rohit shared photos on his Instagram wherein he was seen spending quality time with his family. However, he was in-attendance for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India at The Oval.
Rohit is expected to lead the Men In Blue for the forthcoming three-match ODIs against Australia in October. However, as per reports, Rohit alongside Virat Kohli could be asked to make way for the new faces during the series, thus ending the veteran duo's cricketing careers.
As per reports, Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel are planning for the future and may move aside the veteran duo keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup. A BCCI source, however informed PTI that the board is in no hurry to make calls on Rohit and Kohli's future, stressing that the main priority is on the T20 World Cup, to be held in February-March 2026.
Rohit looks to get back into full fitness ahead of his competitive return to cricket. The Mumbai-born batter has previously worked with Abhishek Nayar on skill and fitness improvement. Nayar, who will coach the UP Warriorz side in the Women's Premier League, served as Gambhir's deputy till the ICC Champions Trophy. Nayar was relieved of his duties before taking up the role as KKR's assistant coach for IPL 2025.