Rohit Sharma Trains With Ex-India Coach Abhishek Nayar; Shuts Down Retirement Rumours

As per reports, Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel are planning for the future and may move aside the veteran duo keeping in mind the 2027 ODI World Cup. A BCCI source, however informed PTI that the board is in no hurry to make calls on Rohit and Kohli's future, stressing that the main priority is on the T20 World Cup, to be held in February-March 2026.