Jayden Seales took career-best figures to help West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs and win the ODI series 2-1.
The seamer ended with figures of 6-18 as he rattled through the Pakistan top order, following Shai Hope's brilliant century for the hosts in the first innings.
West Indies were put into bat after losing the toss and got off to a slow start. They were reduced to 113-4 after 31 overs before Hope (120 not out) and Roston Chase (36) managed to pick up the run rate.
The pair put together a 64-run partnership off 60 balls before Justin Greaves came in and propelled West Indies to a total of 294 after scoring 43 off just 24 deliveries.
Greaves' 110-run partnership alongside Hope seemed to demoralise the visitors in Tarouba before Seales inflicted even more damage. The bowler struck with his third delivery of the first over, and took three more wickets in the opening nine overs.
Gudakesh Motie (2-37) and Roston Chase (1-16) helped remove the middle order before Seales came back in to take care of the tail-enders and bowl Pakistan out for just 92 runs.
Data Debrief: West Indies end Pakistan hoodoo
Despite going 1-0 down in the series, West Indies have now managed to secure their first ODI series victory over Pakistan in 34 years.
Seales' brilliant display to secure the series win helped him earn the Player of the Series award. He took 10 wickets across the three matches at a strike rate of 14.6 and an average of 10.0.
Hope also made some history of his own with his century. Only Brian Lara (19) and Chris Gayle (25) have scored more ODI tons for West Indies than Hope (18).