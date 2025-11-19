New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

WI take on NZ in the 2nd ODI match in Napier
BlackCaps lead the series 1-0
Kiwis will be without their star player, Daryl Mitchell
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI match between New Zealand and West Indies, to be played at the McLean Park in Napier. The hosts lead the series 1-0. BlackCaps received a huge blow when it was learned that Daryl Mitchell will be missing the rest of the series after he was ruled out with an injury. The 34-year-old was the star of the show in the first ODI where he slammed 119 runs to help the Kiwis post 269/7.
Chasing 270 for victory, the Windies came up short by just 7 runs as Sherfane Rutherford (55) and Keacy Carty, Shai Hope and Justin Greaves chipped in with some decent knocks.
Follow the ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs WI 2nd ODI match.
New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update And Playing XIs
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bowl first West Indies.
West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, John Campbell, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Khary Pierre, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Shamar Springer