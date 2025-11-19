New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI match between New Zealand and West Indies, to be played at the McLean Park in Napier. The hosts lead the series 1-0. BlackCaps received a huge blow when it was learned that Daryl Mitchell will be missing the rest of the series after he was ruled out with an injury. The 34-year-old was the star of the show in the first ODI where he slammed 119 runs to help the Kiwis post 269/7.