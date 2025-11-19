New Zealand Vs West Indies Toss Update, 2nd ODI: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand face West Indies in the second ODI at McLean Park, Napier, leading the series 1–0
Toss Update: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field.
NZ hold momentum, while WI look to bounce back
New Zealand are gearing up to meet West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, November 19, at McLean Park in Napier, though rain has already pushed back the start of play. The hosts walk in with a 1–0 lead after edging out a tight seven-run win in the opener.
That first match swung New Zealand’s way thanks to Daryl Mitchell’s superb century and Kyle Jamieson’s three wickets, giving the Kiwis early control in the series. They’ll be hungry to ride that momentum and lock things up in front of their home crowd.
West Indies, though, had their moments. Jayden Seales impressed with the ball, and Sherfane Rutherford fought hard in the chase before running out of partners. The visitors now arrive in Napier with a clear target: regroup, respond, and keep the series alive.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): John Campbell, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Squads
West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Ackeem Auguste, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner,Mark Chapman