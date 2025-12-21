New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Hodge And Phillip Hold As Windies Battle On

As Day 4 of the Third Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui gets under way, New Zealand hold the upper hand after posting a massive 575/8 declared in their first innings, powered by a double-ton from Devon Conway and a big 137 from Tom Latham, putting the hosts firmly in control of this series finale.
West Indies, trailing by 194 runs at stumps on Day 3, avoided the follow-on thanks to a gritty unbeaten century from Kavem Hodge (109 not out), who has become the cornerstone of the visitors’ resistance alongside Anderson Phillip.
Their aim on Day 4 will be to chip away at the deficit, build partnerships and perhaps push New Zealand into a second innings under some pressure.
Follow the ball-by-ball updates from the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd Test right here:
New Zealand’s bowlers know that early breakthroughs could quickly swing momentum back firmly in their favour, while the West Indies batters will need to absorb pressure and stay disciplined against disciplined lines and lengths.
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs
West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae
New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming
The 3rd and last Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.