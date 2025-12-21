New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Hodge And Phillip Hold As Windies Battle On

New Zealand vs West Indies Cricket Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: Follow the play-by-play updates from the NZ vs WI 3rd Test match as West Indies ended at 381/6 at stumps, trailing New Zealand by 194 runs at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 21, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4
New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 4: Hodge And Phillip Hold As Windies Battle On Photo: X/ BLACKCAPS
info_icon

As Day 4 of the Third Test at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui gets under way, New Zealand hold the upper hand after posting a massive 575/8 declared in their first innings, powered by a double-ton from Devon Conway and a big 137 from Tom Latham, putting the hosts firmly in control of this series finale.

West Indies, trailing by 194 runs at stumps on Day 3, avoided the follow-on thanks to a gritty unbeaten century from Kavem Hodge (109 not out), who has become the cornerstone of the visitors’ resistance alongside Anderson Phillip.

Their aim on Day 4 will be to chip away at the deficit, build partnerships and perhaps push New Zealand into a second innings under some pressure.

Follow the ball-by-ball updates from the New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd Test right here:

New Zealand’s bowlers know that early breakthroughs could quickly swing momentum back firmly in their favour, while the West Indies batters will need to absorb pressure and stay disciplined against disciplined lines and lengths.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Playing XIs

West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes, Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Live Streaming

The 3rd and last Test of the three-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports Network on TV screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To Men Who Write Women Off

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

  4. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  5. The ‘Othering’: How Majoritarian Politics Redefined Belonging in India

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  4. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  5. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm