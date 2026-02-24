Tom Hanks To Play Abraham Lincoln In Film Adaptation Of George Saunders' Bestseller Lincoln In The Bardo

Tom Hanks is set to play former President Abraham Lincoln in a film, adapted from George Saunders’ novel Lincoln in the Bardo.

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks to portray Abraham Lincoln in a film Photo: Instagram/Tom Hanks
  • Tom Hanks is set to play former President Abraham Lincoln in a film.

  • It is adapted from George Saunders’ novel Lincoln in the Bardo.

  • The bestseller centres on Lincoln’s relationship with his recently deceased 11-year-old son.

Actor Tom Hanks will play former President Abraham Lincoln in a film, adapted from author George Saunders’ best-selling 2017 novel Lincoln in the Bardo. Production will reportedly take place in London.

Tom Hanks to play Abraham Lincoln in film

Duke Johnson is directing it, with Hanks serving as producer through his Playtone label with his partner, Gary Goetzman. Hanks will appear as a live-action version of the 16th US president, per Deadline.

Johnson, Paul Young and Devon Young Rabinowitz will co-produce the film for Starburns Industries. Saunders, Steven Shareshian and Aaron Mitchell are serving as executive producers.

The film will have a script by Saunders. For the unversed, Lincoln in the Bardo, which won the Booker Prize, revolves around Lincoln’s relationship with his recently deceased 11-year-old son, Willie Lincoln.

This is not the first time Lincoln’s legacy has been shown in films or shows. Hamish Linklater starred as the President in the 2024 Apple TV+ series Manhunt. Broadway play Oh, Mary! was a comedic take on the politician’s personal life. It won multiple Tony Awards last year.

Daniel Day-Lewis won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Steven Spielberg’s 2012 biopic Lincoln.

The former US President abolished slavery and led the US through the Civil War.

Coming back to Hanks, his recent works include The Phoenician SchemeHere and Freaky Tales. He is reprising his voice role of cowboy Woody in Toy Story 5, which will hit the theatres this summer. The Oscar-winning star will also star in Aaron Schneider’s upcoming World War II drama Greyhound 2.

