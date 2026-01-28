Iran Warns Against "Instability" After US Strike Group Arrives

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in the Middle East
The Nimitz-class carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by its strike group entered CENTCOM waters as part of routine deterrence operations amid ongoing Houthi attacks and Iran-related tensions.
The move follows U.S. strikes on Iran-backed groups, Tehran’s uranium enrichment advances, and Red Sea shipping disruptions/
Iran issued a sharp warning against actions that could lead to "regional instability" following the deployment of a major U.S. carrier strike group to the Middle East. The statement came from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani during a press briefing in Tehran, hours after the U.S. Navy confirmed the arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility.
The Lincoln strike group comprising the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, its embarked Carrier Air Wing 9, guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton, and multiple Arleigh Burke-class destroyers entered the region amid heightened tensions over Iran’s nuclear program, support for proxy groups, and recent Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. Pentagon officials described the deployment as a routine rotation to maintain deterrence and ensure freedom of navigation, but Iranian officials framed it as a provocative escalation.
Kanaani stated, “The arrival of yet another American aircraft carrier in our region does not bring security or stability. On the contrary, it is a clear factor of instability and increases the risk of miscalculation.” He accused the United States of “creating unnecessary tension” and urged Washington to “refrain from actions that threaten peace in the region.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) separately warned that any hostile move would be met with a “decisive and crushing response.”
The deployment follows weeks of intensified U.S.-Iran shadow conflict, including American airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, Iranian missile tests, and Tehran’s continued enrichment of uranium to near-weapons-grade levels. The U.S. has also increased naval presence in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to counter Houthi missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels, which Iran has been accused of supporting.
Analysts note that the Lincoln strike group’s arrival coincides with stalled nuclear talks and growing concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile program. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned Tehran against further escalation, while Iranian leaders maintain that their military posture is defensive and aimed at deterring “aggression.”