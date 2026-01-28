Iran Warns Against "Instability" After US Strike Group Arrives

Kanaani stated, “The arrival of yet another American aircraft carrier in our region does not bring security or stability. On the contrary, it is a clear factor of instability and increases the risk of miscalculation.” He accused the United States of “creating unnecessary tension” and urged Washington to “refrain from actions that threaten peace in the region.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) separately warned that any hostile move would be met with a “decisive and crushing response.”