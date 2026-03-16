Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan Renamed To Maatrubhumi, Check Out New Poster

Summary of this article
Battle of Galwan is changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Salman is portraying the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.
The confirmed release date is yet to be announced.
Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, has got a new title. It is now renamed as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Salman Khan Films, the production house behind the film, on Monday, officially announced the new title of Battle of Galwan, alongside a striking new poster.
Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi
“May War Rest in Peace,” wrote Salman Khan on his Instagram handle, sharing the poster followed by the hashtag #Maatrubhumi. Salman tagged the film’s director, Apoorva Lakhia and his co-actor Chitrangda Singh in the post.
The poster sees Salman in a blood-soaked and injured look. With blood iin his hand, he is seen stopping a pole wrapped with barbed wire. The new title is written on the poster.
Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Salman is portraying the role of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16th Bihar regiment, who lost his life during his battle with PLA troops.