Salman Khan Pays Last Respects To Kumud Rane, Gets Emotional During Funeral

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Salman Khan pays last respects to Kumud Rane as videos from the funeral show the actor visibly emotional. Several members of the Khan family, including Salma Khan, Helen and Sohail Khan, attended the final rites.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Pays Last Respects to Kumud Rane at Funeral Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Salman Khan attended Kumud Rane's funeral alongside several family members.

  • Videos showed Salman Khan visibly emotional during the final rites.

  • Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan and Arpita also attended.

Salman Khan pays last respects to Kumud Rane after the passing of the longtime family friend. The actor attended the funeral alongside several members of the Khan family and was seen visibly emotional during the final rites. Videos and photographs from the ceremony have since surfaced online, showing Salman struggling to hold back tears as he bid farewell to someone believed to have shared a close bond with the family.

The funeral was attended by Salman Khan's mother, veteran actor Helen, brother Sohail Khan, and sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The family gathered to offer their condolences and support during the difficult moment.

Salman Khan is emotional at Kumud Rane's funeral

Visuals from the funeral showed Salman arriving at the venue accompanied by security personnel and close associates. Dressed in a simple outfit, the actor appeared grief-stricken throughout the ceremony.

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Several clips circulating on social media captured him standing quietly during the rituals, with some moments showing him visibly overwhelmed by emotion. Fans online expressed sympathy after watching the videos, with many noting how deeply affected the actor appeared.

Khan family joins Salman Khan to pay tribute

Apart from Salman, other members of the Khan family were also present to pay their final respects to Kumud Rane. Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan Sharma were seen attending the last rites.

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The loss comes shortly after Salman mourned the death of his close friend Sushil Kumar. In a social media post shared at the time, the actor remembered Sushil as more than a friend and described him as a brother who had remained a part of his life for over four decades. Through old photographs, Salman paid tribute to his longtime companion and reflected on their enduring friendship.

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On the professional front, Salman Khan is preparing for his next release, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He is also filming Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming project, tentatively titled SVC63, which stars Nayanthara and is being produced by Dil Raju.

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