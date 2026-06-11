Jailer 2: Hrithik Roshan Replaces Shah Rukh Khan, Reunites With Rajinikanth After 40 years - Report

Hrithik Roshan reportedly replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Jailer 2.
Rajinikanth and Hrithik reunite nearly 40 years after Bhagwaan Dada.
Jailer 2 features major stars from multiple film industries.
Hrithik Roshan's Jailer 2 cameo has reportedly been confirmed, adding another layer of excitement to Rajinikanth's highly anticipated sequel. The latest casting development comes after reports suggested that Shah Rukh Khan was originally being considered for the special appearance but could not take up the role due to scheduling commitments. If confirmed, the move would bring together two generations of Indian cinema icons in one of the most talked-about films currently in production.
Hrithik Roshan reportedly joins Jailer 2
According to reports, Hrithik Roshan is expected to shoot his portions in Chennai later this month. While details about the character remain tightly under wraps, sources indicate that the role is far more significant than a brief guest appearance.
The character is reportedly expected to enter the narrative at a crucial stage and assist Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in a key turning point of the story. Reports also suggest that a completely new look is being designed for Hrithik, with look tests planned ahead of filming.
Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan reunite after nearly 40 years
The reported casting has special significance for long-time fans. Hrithik first shared screen space with Rajinikanth as a child actor in the 1986 film Bhagwaan Dada, where he played the foster son of the superstar's character.
Speaking in an earlier interview with Filmfare, it was recalled by Hrithik that Rajinikanth had always been gentle and protective on set. It was shared by the actor that the superstar would often take responsibility for mistakes during filming to prevent him from feeling self-conscious as a child.
Why Shah Rukh Khan reportedly stepped away
Before Hrithik's name surfaced, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly the first choice for the cameo. However, reports claimed the actor prioritised King, a project that also marks the theatrical debut of daughter Suhana Khan.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is shaping up as a pan-India spectacle featuring Rajinikanth alongside Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and SJ Suryah.