Farah Khan Ali Breaks Silence On ₹400 Crore Alimony Rumour Around Sussanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan Divorce

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Calling the reports false, she explained why Sussanne chose to remain silent despite years of speculation.

Sussanne Khan
Sussanne Khan alimony Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Farah Khan Ali denied longstanding ₹400 crore Sussanne Khan alimony speculation completely.

  • Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have maintained an amicable relationship after the divorce.

  • Sussanne reportedly ignored rumours, choosing privacy over responding to online speculation.

The Sussanne Khan alimony rumours have returned to the spotlight after jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali publicly denied reports that her sister received ₹400 crore from Hrithik Roshan following their divorce. The claim has circulated online for years, but Farah has now called it completely false, insisting that Sussanne never sought financial gain and that the former couple handled their separation with dignity.

Farah Khan Ali dismisses Sussanne Khan alimony rumours

Speaking during an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Farah described the reports as baseless and said she was deeply upset that people continued to believe them. It was stated by Farah that no ₹400 crore alimony was ever paid and that Sussanne "did not take anything" after the marriage ended.

Farah also praised the way both families dealt with the separation, saying the cordial relationship Sussanne continues to share with Hrithik Roshan and his parents reflects how respectfully the divorce was handled. According to her, Sussanne was never motivated by money and should not be labelled a "gold-digger".

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Farah revealed that she had encouraged Sussanne several times to publicly deny the rumours. However, Sussanne chose not to respond because she did not believe public opinion mattered. It was shared that she preferred focusing on her personal life rather than addressing online speculation.

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Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were childhood friends before marrying in December 2000, shortly after his blockbuster debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The couple welcomed two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, before separating in 2013. Their divorce was finalised in 2014.

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Despite ending their marriage, the former couple have remained on friendly terms and are frequently seen together at family gatherings and celebrations with their children. Farah's remarks have now put fresh attention on one of Bollywood's longest-running divorce rumours, firmly rejecting claims that Sussanne received a massive financial settlement.

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