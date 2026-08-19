Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda, Manager Confirms ‘No Separation’

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

His manager has since clarified that Sunita withdrew her divorce petition and said the couple are doing fine.

image Prefer on Google
Sunita Ahuja Files For Divorce
Sunita Ahuja Visits Family Court Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Sunita Ahuja withdrew her divorce petition, Govinda’s manager confirms.

  • Sunita recently called Govinda a ‘sugar daddy’ over airport appearance.

  • Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for nearly 40 years.

Sunita Ahuja was spotted at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja and their advocate, drawing attention amid renewed speculation about her marriage to Govinda. Her appearance came shortly after she made strong comments about the actor, including calling him a ‘sugar daddy’ over his recent public appearance with Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Sunita Ahuja visits family court with son

Sunita was seen leaving the court on Wednesday afternoon wearing a striped shirt and trousers. She did not respond to photographers' questions about her visit but joked, “Birthday manane aaye hai,” telling the paparazzi that she had come to celebrate a birthday.

Later, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha clarified the situation and said Sunita had withdrawn her divorce petition. According to him, the couple is doing well.

“Sab log darr kyun rahe hain? Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai,” Sinha said, adding that there was no reason for concern.

Vijay And Sangeetha - IMDb
TN CM Vijay Divorce Case Ends, Wife Sangeetha Withdraws Petition Before Chengalpattu Court

By Outlook News Desk

He also addressed Sunita’s visibly angry demeanour at the court, saying, “Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem huyi, par ab sab theek hai dono mein.”

Sunita Ahuja’s ‘sugar daddy’ remark on Govinda

Sunita’s family court appearance follows her recent criticism of Govinda after he was seen at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar. She questioned their public appearance and referred to Govinda as a ‘sugar daddy’, while also commenting on Swarnkar’s clothing and their reported professional association.

Related Content
Operation Safed Sagar Faces Flag Code Row - X
Govinda And Salman Khan Bond - X
Siddharth cries at Operation Safed Sagar trailer launch event - Instagram
Govinda announces comeback with Roopa - Instagram/Govinda

Govinda subsequently responded to her remarks and urged her to be cautious about what she says publicly. He also warned her against using podcasts to humiliate him.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage

Govinda and Sunita married in March 1987 and have been together for nearly four decades. They have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Ravi Mohan-Aarti Divorce - X
Ravi Mohan-Aarti Divorce Case Takes Fresh Turn As Court Rejects Actor's Plea

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce at Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. Her manager has now confirmed that she has withdrawn the petition.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories