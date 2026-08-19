Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda, Manager Confirms ‘No Separation’

Sunita Ahuja withdrew her divorce petition, Govinda’s manager confirms.
Sunita recently called Govinda a ‘sugar daddy’ over airport appearance.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for nearly 40 years.
Sunita Ahuja was spotted at Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja and their advocate, drawing attention amid renewed speculation about her marriage to Govinda. Her appearance came shortly after she made strong comments about the actor, including calling him a ‘sugar daddy’ over his recent public appearance with Komal Rani Swarnkar.
Sunita Ahuja visits family court with son
Sunita was seen leaving the court on Wednesday afternoon wearing a striped shirt and trousers. She did not respond to photographers' questions about her visit but joked, “Birthday manane aaye hai,” telling the paparazzi that she had come to celebrate a birthday.
Later, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha clarified the situation and said Sunita had withdrawn her divorce petition. According to him, the couple is doing well.
“Sab log darr kyun rahe hain? Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai,” Sinha said, adding that there was no reason for concern.
He also addressed Sunita’s visibly angry demeanour at the court, saying, “Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem huyi, par ab sab theek hai dono mein.”
Sunita Ahuja’s ‘sugar daddy’ remark on Govinda
Sunita’s family court appearance follows her recent criticism of Govinda after he was seen at an airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar. She questioned their public appearance and referred to Govinda as a ‘sugar daddy’, while also commenting on Swarnkar’s clothing and their reported professional association.
Govinda subsequently responded to her remarks and urged her to be cautious about what she says publicly. He also warned her against using podcasts to humiliate him.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage
Govinda and Sunita married in March 1987 and have been together for nearly four decades. They have two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja.
Sunita had reportedly filed for divorce at Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion. Her manager has now confirmed that she has withdrawn the petition.