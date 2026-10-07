Novak Djokovic Wins Seventh China Open Crown As De Minaur Is Forced To Retire In Final

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 October 2026 5:44 pm

Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh China Open title and the 102nd tour-level trophy of his career after Alex de Minaur was forced to retire due to an injury while trailing 7-6(3), 0-1 in Beijing. The opening set was a grueling, high-intensity battle as both players tested each other with long baseline rallies. Djokovic edged ahead by taking the tie-break 7-3. Following the first set, De Minaur received medical attention for a leg injury. Though the Australian showed immense grit to hold serve at the start of the second set, the physical toll became too great, forcing him to withdraw. The victory extended Djokovic's flawless record in Beijing to 34-0. At 39 years old, he also made history as the oldest ATP 500 champion since the category began in 2009.