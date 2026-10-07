Novak Djokovic Wins Seventh China Open Crown As De Minaur Is Forced To Retire In Final

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Novak Djokovic claimed his seventh China Open title and the 102nd tour-level trophy of his career after Alex de Minaur was forced to retire due to an injury while trailing 7-6(3), 0-1 in Beijing. The opening set was a grueling, high-intensity battle as both players tested each other with long baseline rallies. Djokovic edged ahead by taking the tie-break 7-3. Following the first set, De Minaur received medical attention for a leg injury. Though the Australian showed immense grit to hold serve at the start of the second set, the physical toll became too great, forcing him to withdraw. The victory extended Djokovic's flawless record in Beijing to 34-0. At 39 years old, he also made history as the oldest ATP 500 champion since the category began in 2009.

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Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur China Open 2026 tennis final highlights
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, kisses the trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Alex De Minaur, of Australia, at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur China Open 2026 tennis final
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia,right, holding winner's trophy, talks with Alex De Minaur, of Australia after winning the men's singles final at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur China Open 2026
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, poses with the trophy after winning the men's singles final match against Alex De Minaur, of Australia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur China Open tennis
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, signs autographs for fans after winning the men's singles final match against Alex De Minaur, of Australia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur tennis final highlights
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur China Open
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, returns a ball to, Novak Djokovic, of Serbia during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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Novak Djokovic vs Alex de Minaur
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a ball to, Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Alex de Minaur China Open 2026 tennis final highlights
Alex De Minaur, of Australia, returns a ball to, Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Achmad Ibrahim
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Novak Djokovic China Open 2026 tennis final highlights
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, serve to Alex De Minaur, of Australia, during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
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China Open 2026 tennis final highlights
Spectators watch men's singles final match between Alex De Minaur, of Australia, foreground, and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

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