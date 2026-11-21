The air quality had marginally improved on Friday, with the day's official 24-hour average AQI settling at 270, compared with 280 on Thursday. However, 15 of the 57 monitoring stations reporting data at 4 pm recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 38 were in the ‘poor’ category and four in the ‘moderate’ category. Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 354.