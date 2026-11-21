Delhi recorded an AQI of 279 at 7 am on Saturday, with AIIMS at 369, Chandni Chowk at 365 and Wazirpur at 332.
Secondary organic aerosols were the largest contributor to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Friday at 27.2%, followed by biomass burning at 21.2% and waste burning at 19.4%.
AQEWS has forecast ‘poor’ air quality on Saturday, deteriorating to ‘very poor’ on Sunday, with pollution likely to remain between the two categories over the next six days.
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday morning, with the national capital recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 279 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several monitoring stations, including AIIMS and Chandni Chowk, reported ‘very poor’ air quality as pollution levels remained elevated across the city.
AIIMS recorded an AQI of 369, while Chandni Chowk registered 365. Wazirpur recorded 332, Anand Vihar 327, IIT Delhi 308 and Bawana 304, all falling in the ‘very poor’ category.
Meanwhile, R K Puram recorded an AQI of 274, IGI Airport (T3) 242, Najafgarh 236, Narela 245 and Dwarka Sector 8 241, all in the ‘poor’ category.
The air quality had marginally improved on Friday, with the day's official 24-hour average AQI settling at 270, compared with 280 on Thursday. However, 15 of the 57 monitoring stations reporting data at 4 pm recorded ‘very poor’ air quality, while 38 were in the ‘poor’ category and four in the ‘moderate’ category. Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 354.
Secondary Organic Aerosols Major Contributor To Delhi’s Pollution
Secondary organic aerosols emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Friday, accounting for 27.2% of the estimated pollution load, according to real-time source apportionment estimates by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).
Biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid fuels such as wood and dung cakes, contributed 21.2%, followed by waste burning at 19.4% and vehicular emissions at 16.6%.
Secondary inorganic aerosols accounted for 10.4% of the pollution load, while coal combustion contributed 2.5%, road dust and soil 2.3%, and industrial sources 0.3%.
Delhi-NCR AQI Forecast, GRAP Restrictions
AQEWS has forecast that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday before deteriorating to ‘very poor’ on Sunday. Pollution levels are likely to remain in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ category over the subsequent six days.
Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad also continued to record ‘poor’ air quality on Friday. Noida's AQI improved from 243 on Thursday to 222, while Greater Noida recorded 231, down from 266. Ghaziabad's AQI remained largely unchanged at 234 against 232 the previous day.
In Noida, Sector 62 recorded the highest AQI at 350, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. In Greater Noida, Rauni recorded the highest AQI at 262, followed by Shiv Nadar University at 253.
Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on November 17, citing an improvement in air quality. Following the decision, schools across Delhi resumed physical classes for all students.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also directed departments to intensify pollution-control measures, including mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling, road washing and stricter dust-control inspections at construction and demolition sites.