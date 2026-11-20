Delhi recorded an AQI of 270 at 7 am on Friday, November 20, staying in the poor category
Sirifort reported the highest AQI at 348, placing it in the very poor category
JNU, Pusa, Chandni Chowk and Burari Crossing were among the most polluted locations
Delhi’s air stayed in the poor band on Friday, November 20. At 7 am, the city’s AQI stood at 270, the Department of Environment, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
The reading was 15 points lower than the AQI recorded at the same time on Thursday. Out of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, 57 were reporting readings, while two had no data available from the last two hours.
PM2.5 was the leading pollutant at 47 monitoring stations, indicating that fine particulate matter remained the dominant contributor to pollution across much of the city.
Worst Hit Areas
Sirifort recorded Delhi’s highest AQI at 348, placing it in the very poor category. JNU followed with an AQI of 338, while Pusa recorded 337.
Chandni Chowk and Burari Crossing both reported an AQI of 331. These were the five most polluted monitoring locations in the city's 7 am update.
Other locations recording very poor air quality included DTU (323), ITO (322), Ghoga (322), Talkatora Garden (318), CRRI Mathura Road (310), Punjabi Bagh (309), North Campus (308), Jahangirpuri (311) and NSUT Jaffarpur (330).
Station Category Breakdown
Of the 59 stations listed, 39 recorded poor air quality and 14 reported very poor conditions. Four stations were in the moderate category, while two were not reporting.
IMD Lodhi Road recorded an AQI of 176, the lowest among the stations reporting readings. Lodhi Road followed at 162, while Cantonment Area recorded 198 and NSIT Dwarka reported 194. All four were in the moderate category.
PM2.5 was the prominent pollutant at 47 of the 57 reporting stations while PM10 was the leading pollutant at the remaining 10 stations.
The monitoring data is sourced from CPCB and DPCC stations, with readings updated hourly. Delhi’s AQI is reported on India's National Air Quality Index scale.