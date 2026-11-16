Delhi Weather, AQI Forecast: Very Poor Air Quality Expected From November 17

The improvement in air quality followed very light rainfall and drizzle at several places in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that surface winds reached speeds of up to 15 kmph from the south-west during the preceding 24 hours. Winds also reached speeds of up to 10 kmph during the forenoon on Sunday. Weather experts said the rainfall and stronger winds helped disperse pollutants.