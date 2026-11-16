Delhi’s overall AQI improved to 216 in the poor category at 7 am on Monday.
Sirifort recorded 346 and NSIT Dwarka 330, remaining in the very poor category.
Relief is temporary, with very poor air quality expected from November 17 onwards.
Delhi's air quality improved to the 'poor' category on Monday, November 16, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 216 at 7 am. However, pollution levels remained high in several parts of the national capital, with two monitoring stations recording 'very poor' air quality even as the citywide reading improved.
The improvement follows light rainfall and stronger winds over the weekend, which helped disperse pollutants. However, the relief could be temporary, with the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasting a return to the 'very poor' category from November 17–18, followed by six more days of similar conditions.
According to the Delhi government's Department of Environment, all 59 monitoring stations were reporting data at 7 am on Monday.
Delhi AQI Today: Sirifort, NSIT Dwarka Record Very Poor Air Quality
Sirifort recorded the highest AQI at 346, followed by NSIT Dwarka at 330. Both stations remained in the 'very poor' category. At the other end of the scale, Cantonment Area recorded an AQI of 94, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category.
Of the 59 monitoring stations, 37 recorded 'poor' air quality, 19 were in the 'moderate' category, two remained 'very poor' and one recorded 'satisfactory' air quality. PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant at 49 monitoring stations, while PM10 was the primary pollutant at locations including NSIT Dwarka.
Delhi's 24-hour average AQI had settled at 290 at 4 pm on Sunday, November 15, entering the 'poor' category for the first time since November 10, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The previous day's average had stood at 367.
The CPCB classifies AQI readings between 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.
Delhi Weather, AQI Forecast: Very Poor Air Quality Expected From November 17
The improvement in air quality followed very light rainfall and drizzle at several places in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that surface winds reached speeds of up to 15 kmph from the south-west during the preceding 24 hours. Winds also reached speeds of up to 10 kmph during the forenoon on Sunday. Weather experts said the rainfall and stronger winds helped disperse pollutants.
However, the Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality will remain in the 'poor' category on November 16 before deteriorating to 'very poor' on November 17 and 18. The system expects the 'very poor' category to persist for the subsequent six days.
The IMD's ventilation index forecast also points to less favourable conditions for pollutant dispersion. The index is expected to decline from 16,000 square metres per second on November 15 to 15,000 on November 16, 7,500 on November 17 and 6,000 on November 18. The IMD's bulletin states that a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, combined with average wind speeds below 10 kmph, is unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.
Meanwhile, Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) continue across Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III on November 6 after Delhi recorded a daily average AQI of 382, with forecasts indicating a possible deterioration into the 'severe' category.